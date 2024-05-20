Various Fort Sill units, equipment and personnel, including FCOE CG Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks and the FCOE GC Col. Jim Peay, participated in the annual Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Day Parade, held May 18, 2024 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925299
|VIRIN:
|240518-O-KP881-7164
|Filename:
|DOD_110340268
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill participates in Armed Forces Day Parade, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
