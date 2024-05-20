Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill participates in Armed Forces Day Parade

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Various Fort Sill units, equipment and personnel, including FCOE CG Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks and the FCOE GC Col. Jim Peay, participated in the annual Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Day Parade, held May 18, 2024 in Lawton, Oklahoma.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

