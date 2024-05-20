Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Reginald Harvey 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Army Reserve soldiers compete in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition, at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, NJ, May 13, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is an Army-wide annual event where Soldiers compete against each other in a variety of different basic Soldier challenges that showcase their physical fitness, technical proficiency, leadership ability, and warrior ethos to win the title of “Best Warrior.” (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Reginald Harvey and Sgt. Javion Siders)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925297
    VIRIN: 240516-A-AR378-1376
    Filename: DOD_110340245
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #warrior #bestwarrior #soldier #335th Signal Command (Theater) #Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst

