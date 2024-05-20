Army Reserve soldiers compete in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition, at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, NJ, May 13, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is an Army-wide annual event where Soldiers compete against each other in a variety of different basic Soldier challenges that showcase their physical fitness, technical proficiency, leadership ability, and warrior ethos to win the title of “Best Warrior.” (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Reginald Harvey and Sgt. Javion Siders)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925297
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-AR378-1376
|Filename:
|DOD_110340245
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
