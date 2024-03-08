Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Custody Death Calexico, California March 8, 2024 Body Worn Camera Video Release

    CALEXICO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    In Custody Death
    Calexico, California
    March 8, 2024
    Body Worn Camera Video Release

    Press Release:
    https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/driver-dies-crash-following-failure-yield-and-cbp-deployment

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925295
    VIRIN: 230528-H-D0456-1001
    Filename: DOD_110340209
    Length: 00:19:47
    Location: CALEXICO, CA, US

    CBP
    body camera
    cbpbodyworncamera

