    Value of Life 2.0

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Phillip Pryor, the Fort Sill EAP Coordinator, discusses the Employee Assistance Program, and the importance of also leaning on other individuals in life when facing mental health challenges.

    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

