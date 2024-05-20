Phillip Pryor, the Fort Sill EAP Coordinator, discusses the Employee Assistance Program, and the importance of also leaning on other individuals in life when facing mental health challenges.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 17:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|925293
|VIRIN:
|240528-O-KP881-9378
|Filename:
|DOD_110340142
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Value of Life 2.0, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT