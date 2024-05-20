Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Munro's crew offloads approximately $468 million worth of cocaine in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    SAN DIEGO — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) offloaded approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $468 million, on Tuesday, in San Diego. The offload is a result of eight separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Munro in February and March. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925292
    VIRIN: 240528-G-XX113-7336
    Filename: DOD_110340116
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Counter Narcotics
    Munro
    Drug offload

