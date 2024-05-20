Coast Guard Cutter Munro's crew offloads approximately $468 million worth of cocaine in San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) offloaded approximately 33,768 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $468 million, on Tuesday, in San Diego. The offload is a result of eight separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Munro in February and March. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.