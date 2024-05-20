Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Laboratory Offutt AFB B-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Duran 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    DPAA Laboratory personnel working in the lab; Lab worker cleans materials in a sterile environment to prevent external contamination; anthropology intern trains with Dr Kallye West on a practice skeleton; Dr West examines materials under a microscope

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925290
    VIRIN: 240528-A-YH454-1001
    Filename: DOD_110340093
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Laboratory Offutt AFB B-roll package, by SFC Robert Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    DPAA Laboratory
    DPAA Lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT