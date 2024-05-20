Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with British Army's Land Warfare Centre visit b-roll, Part 9

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is B-roll footage of Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with the British Army's Land Warfare Centre during his visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 22, 2024, at the installation. Barnes visited Fort McCoy the third week of May and visited with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership, plus gave presentations to the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the Fort McCoy workforce in a lunch-and-learn at McCoy's Community Center. In the interview, Barnes not only discusses his visit but also some of the material he presented to the community. (U.S. Army Video by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925289
    VIRIN: 240522-A-SE727-5299
    Filename: DOD_110340077
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with British Army's Land Warfare Centre visit b-roll, Part 9, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    British Army
    Fort McCoy
    W02 Paul Barnes
    British Army Land Warfare Centre

