Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt Travon Dennis addresses the Airmen of the Fourth Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Stanley Thompson 

    4th Air Force

    Chief Master Sgt Travon Dennis, 4th Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant addresses the airmen of the Fourth Air Force. He talks about Discipline, Development, and Legacy which are three principles that support the Fourth Air Force Commanders message of focusing on the fundamentals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925286
    VIRIN: 240515-F-EB503-1001
    Filename: DOD_110340063
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt Travon Dennis addresses the Airmen of the Fourth Air Force, by Stanley Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Command Chief
    Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Fourth Air Force
    4th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT