Chief Master Sgt Travon Dennis addresses the Airmen of the Fourth Air Force

Chief Master Sgt Travon Dennis, 4th Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant addresses the airmen of the Fourth Air Force. He talks about Discipline, Development, and Legacy which are three principles that support the Fourth Air Force Commanders message of focusing on the fundamentals.
|05.15.2024
|05.28.2024 15:19
|Package
|925286
|240515-F-EB503-1001
|DOD_110340063
|00:04:10
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
