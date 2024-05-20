Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Flight Suit Sizing Instructions

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    This video contains detailed instructions on how to properly size a female flight suit. It has been updated from previous versions with current sizing charts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 14:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 925274
    VIRIN: 240520-F-FC975-3001
    Filename: DOD_110339957
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFLCMC
    Women's Flight Suit
    Female Uniforms

