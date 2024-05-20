This video contains detailed instructions on how to properly size a female flight suit. It has been updated from previous versions with current sizing charts.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 14:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|925274
|VIRIN:
|240520-F-FC975-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110339957
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Female Flight Suit Sizing Instructions, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT