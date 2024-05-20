Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with British Army's Land Warfare Centre visit b-roll, Part 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is B-roll footage of Warrant Officer 2 Paul Barnes with the British Army's Land Warfare Centre during his visit to Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 22, 2024, at the installation. Barnes visited Fort McCoy the third week of May and visited with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership, plus gave presentations to the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the Fort McCoy workforce in a lunch-and-learn at McCoy's Community Center. In the interview, Barnes not only discusses his visit but also some of the material he presented to the community. (U.S. Army Video by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)