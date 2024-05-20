Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Prep School Graduation Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Cody Spain 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    USAFA 2024 Prep School Graduation Parade

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925265
    VIRIN: 240520-F-RA127-1001
    Filename: DOD_110339929
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Prep School Graduation Parade, by Cody Spain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Parade
    USAFA
    2024 Prep School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT