Coast Guard Air Station Sitka conducts non-maritime medevac of injured man on Baranof Island, Alaska

The Coast Guard conducted a non-maritime medevac of an injured man on Baranof Island, Alaska, May 26, 2024. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka hoisted the injured man and transported him to Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital in Sitka. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska command center received a phone call from the man's father stating his son, a 21-year-old man, experienced a leg injury while on an ATV trip with his brother near Appleton Cove. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SITKA, AK, US
