    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka conducts non-maritime medevac of injured man on Baranof Island, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard conducted a non-maritime medevac of an injured man on Baranof Island, Alaska, May 26, 2024. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka hoisted the injured man and transported him to Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital in Sitka. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska command center received a phone call from the man's father stating his son, a 21-year-old man, experienced a leg injury while on an ATV trip with his brother near Appleton Cove. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka

