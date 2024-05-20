Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard aircrew aids Sea Falcon cargo vessel taking on water in the Caribbean Sea off Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew delivered and installed a dewatering pump aboard the 121-foot Vanuatu-flagged offshore supply ship Sea Falcon in the early morning of May 25, 2024, as the vessel was taking on water in the Caribbean Sea off Puerto Rico. Later in the morning, the Sea Falcon arrived safely to its destination in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925247
    VIRIN: 240524-G-G0701-1001
    Filename: DOD_110339533
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR USCG Air Station Borinquen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT