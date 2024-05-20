Coast Guard aircrew aids Sea Falcon cargo vessel taking on water in the Caribbean Sea off Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew delivered and installed a dewatering pump aboard the 121-foot Vanuatu-flagged offshore supply ship Sea Falcon in the early morning of May 25, 2024, as the vessel was taking on water in the Caribbean Sea off Puerto Rico. Later in the morning, the Sea Falcon arrived safely to its destination in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
