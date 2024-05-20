Transfer of remains

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathan Baskind, who went missing during World War II, were transferred to the custody of the 21st TSC mortuary affairs team, which serves as the U.S. Army Regional Mortuary for Europe and Africa by the Volksbund (German War Graves Commission) during a ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, on May 28, 2024. His remains will be taken to the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where he will be laid to rest later this year.