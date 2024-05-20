Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Monitor: 03XX Infantry Monitors

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    In this series, U.S. Marines assigned to Manpower Management introduce themselves - Gunnery Sgt. Cruz Nuanez, Gunnery Sgt. Derek Stevenin, Gunnery Sgt. Jorge Castro Jr. and Master Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Brooks are the Enlisted Assignments monitor for the 03XX infantry community. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 10:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 925234
    VIRIN: 240509-M-BP922-1001
    Filename: DOD_110339101
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Career
    Monitor
    Enlisted
    infantry

