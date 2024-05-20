In this series, U.S. Marines assigned to Manpower Management introduce themselves - Gunnery Sgt. Cruz Nuanez, Gunnery Sgt. Derek Stevenin, Gunnery Sgt. Jorge Castro Jr. and Master Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Brooks are the Enlisted Assignments monitor for the 03XX infantry community. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)
This work, Meet Your Monitor: 03XX Infantry Monitors, by Cpl Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
