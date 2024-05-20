Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Navy Aviation Rescue Swimmer?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Do you have what it takes to be a member of the world’s most elite helicopter emergency response team? Living by the motto, “So others may live,” aviation rescue swimmers put their skills to the test for others each time they leap into the sea. For additional info on how to start your journey as an aviation rescue swimmer, go to https://www.navy.com/careers-benefits/careers/special-operations/aviation-rescue-swimmer?q=careers/aviation-rescue-swimmer. #forgedbythesea #fromseabedtospace