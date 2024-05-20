Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Navy Aviation Rescue Swimmer?

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by James Stockman 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Do you have what it takes to be a member of the world’s most elite helicopter emergency response team? Living by the motto, “So others may live,” aviation rescue swimmers put their skills to the test for others each time they leap into the sea. For additional info on how to start your journey as an aviation rescue swimmer, go to https://www.navy.com/careers-benefits/careers/special-operations/aviation-rescue-swimmer?q=careers/aviation-rescue-swimmer. #forgedbythesea #fromseabedtospace

