Ardennes Memorial Day 2024 Interview: TSgt Braulio Torres

Interview with TSgt Braulio Torres, NCOIC of NC2 Operations Kleine-Brogel Air Base, Belgium. Chargé D’Affaires of the United States of America Hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Ardennes American Cemetery at Neupre, Belgium. U.S. service members and NATO allies commemorated over 70,000 U.S. troops who died on European soil during both world wars. The Cemetery is the resting place for 5,162 Americans, with 65% of them being airmen of the U.S. Army Air Forces. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)