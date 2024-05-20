U.S. Army Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion participated in an Expert Soldier Badge evaluation hosted by the 21st TSC from 6 to 10 May 2024 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Twenty-seven Expert Soldier Badge finalists culminated the testing week by completing a 12-mile ruck march and disassembling and reassembling an M4 carbine rifle. Throughout the week, they proved their proficiency in physical training, marksmanship, land navigation, weapons, and medical triage.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 05:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925216
|VIRIN:
|240510-A-BU072-8976
|Filename:
|DOD_110338694
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts 2024 ESB, by SGT Scott Sparks and SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT