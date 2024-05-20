21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts 2024 ESB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925216" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion participated in an Expert Soldier Badge evaluation hosted by the 21st TSC from 6 to 10 May 2024 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Twenty-seven Expert Soldier Badge finalists culminated the testing week by completing a 12-mile ruck march and disassembling and reassembling an M4 carbine rifle. Throughout the week, they proved their proficiency in physical training, marksmanship, land navigation, weapons, and medical triage.