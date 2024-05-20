Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts 2024 ESB

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks and Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion participated in an Expert Soldier Badge evaluation hosted by the 21st TSC from 6 to 10 May 2024 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Twenty-seven Expert Soldier Badge finalists culminated the testing week by completing a 12-mile ruck march and disassembling and reassembling an M4 carbine rifle. Throughout the week, they proved their proficiency in physical training, marksmanship, land navigation, weapons, and medical triage.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 05:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925216
    VIRIN: 240510-A-BU072-8976
    Filename: DOD_110338694
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts 2024 ESB, by SGT Scott Sparks and SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    30th Med
    StrongEurope
    E3B

