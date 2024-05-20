Tom Torensma, Dutch National Police inspector, speaks on a civic affairs outreach at a local school during Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise designed to strengthen collective security and enable greater cross-border collaboration between African partners
(U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 10:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925215
|VIRIN:
|240520-D-AV821-7611
|Filename:
|DOD_110338693
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dutch National police donate supplies to a local school in Daboya, Ghana during Flintlock 24 Interview, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT