Members from the Dutch National Police visit a local school to donate toys and hygienic supplies for students during a civil affairs outreach event at Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock helps to strengthen the defense readiness of African partners and regional organizations in addressing security threats. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 05:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925214
|VIRIN:
|240520-D-AV821-4599
|Filename:
|DOD_110338681
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dutch National police donate supplies to a local school in Daboya, Ghana during Flintlock 24 B-Roll, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT