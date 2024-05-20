Dutch National police donate supplies to a local school in Daboya, Ghana during Flintlock 24 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the Dutch National Police visit a local school to donate toys and hygienic supplies for students during a civil affairs outreach event at Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock helps to strengthen the defense readiness of African partners and regional organizations in addressing security threats. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)