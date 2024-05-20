Flintlock 24 concludes with a closing ceremony in Tamale, Ghana, May 24, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 05:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925213
|VIRIN:
|240524-Z-OV580-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110338680
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|TAMALE, GH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Flintlock 24 DV Day Closing Ceremony II, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Special Operations Forces
Flintlock
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
Republic of Ghana (Ghana)
LEAVE A COMMENT