CARAT Indonesia 2024

U.S. and Indonesian Marines and Sailors work together during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 13-20, 2024. CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 04:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|925212
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110338658
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
