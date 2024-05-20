Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 2024

    INDONESIA

    05.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    Amphibious Squadron 5

    U.S. and Indonesian Marines and Sailors work together during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 13-20, 2024. CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 04:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 925212
    VIRIN: 240524-M-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110338658
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: ID

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 2024, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Indonesia
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    CARAT 24

