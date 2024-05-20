Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 24 DV Day Closing Ceremony I

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Flintlock 24 concludes with a closing ceremony in Tamale, Ghana, May 24, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925211
    VIRIN: 240524-Z-OV580-1002
    Filename: DOD_110338651
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Flintlock 24 DV Day Closing Ceremony I, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Operations Forces

    Special Forces

    Flintlock

    SOCAFRICA
    USSOCOM
    Flintlock
    SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND AFRICA
    Tamale
    Flintlock 24

