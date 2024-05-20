Flintlock 24 DV Day Assault

Distinguished visitors observe as special operations service members from various participating countries assault an airport terminal during a simulated demonstration as part of Flintlock 24’s closing ceremony in Tamale, Ghana, May 24, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|05.24.2024
|05.28.2024 05:47
|B-Roll
|925210
|240524-Z-OV580-8101
|DOD_110338650
|00:04:10
|TAMALE, GH
|2
|2
Special Operations Forces
Special Forces
Flintlock
