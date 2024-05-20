Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremonies in France

    BRITTANY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    05.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S Army Brig. Gen. Eero Keravuori, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs, gives a speech at the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 27, 2024. U.S. and French military personnel participated in Memorial Day ceremonies together across France as a way to honor the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and the American way of life. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 04:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925206
    VIRIN: 240527-A-LB938-2537
    Filename: DOD_110338646
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BRITTANY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremonies in France, by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StongerTogether
    USAEUR-AF

