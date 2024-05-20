Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremonies in France

U.S Army Brig. Gen. Eero Keravuori, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs, gives a speech at the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 27, 2024. U.S. and French military personnel participated in Memorial Day ceremonies together across France as a way to honor the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and the American way of life. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 04:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925206
|VIRIN:
|240527-A-LB938-2537
|Filename:
|DOD_110338646
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BRITTANY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
