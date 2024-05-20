U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rachel Flowers, an engineer platoon leader from Newark, Ohio, assigned to Alpha Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Cavalry Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, talks about taking part in a Mini Formoza Challenge in Ciechanow, May 26, 2024. The Mini Formoza Challenge consisted of a 1000-meter sprint, a tactical boat shuttle, a 25-meter low crawl, a simulated grenade throw, a labyrinth run, and culminating in a paintball accuracy shoot. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 03:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925203
|VIRIN:
|240526-Z-JU958-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110338539
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NATO Troops take on Mini Formoza Challenge, by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
