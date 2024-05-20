Two USAG Japan Firefighters Become First International Students to Pass Search and Rescue Course

Two firefighters assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services recently made history as the first international students to graduate from a six-week search and rescue course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Additional footage and photos provided by Capt. Takanori Saito and Assistant Chief Masahiro Watanabe
