    Two USAG Japan Firefighters Become First International Students to Pass Search and Rescue Course

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Two firefighters assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services recently made history as the first international students to graduate from a six-week search and rescue course at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    Additional footage and photos provided by Capt. Takanori Saito and Assistant Chief Masahiro Watanabe

    #US&RRescuer #ArmyReadiness #BeAllYouCanBe

