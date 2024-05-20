Four teams competed in a kickball tournament May 18 at Camp Zama's Rambler Field. The event was held in conjunction with the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, or SHARP, to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, observed in April.
#SHARP #SexualAssaultAwarenessAndPreventionMonth #SAAPM #CampZama #USA #USArmy
U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
(Music licensed by Storyblocks)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 01:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925199
|VIRIN:
|240527-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110338484
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHARP kickball tournament offers competition, promotes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT