SHARP kickball tournament offers competition, promotes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four teams competed in a kickball tournament May 18 at Camp Zama's Rambler Field. The event was held in conjunction with the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, or SHARP, to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, observed in April.



#SHARP #SexualAssaultAwarenessAndPreventionMonth #SAAPM #CampZama #USA #USArmy



U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan



(Music licensed by Storyblocks)