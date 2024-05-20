Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP kickball tournament offers competition, promotes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Four teams competed in a kickball tournament May 18 at Camp Zama's Rambler Field. The event was held in conjunction with the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, or SHARP, to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, observed in April.

    #SHARP #SexualAssaultAwarenessAndPreventionMonth #SAAPM #CampZama #USA #USArmy

    U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    (Music licensed by Storyblocks)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 01:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925199
    VIRIN: 240527-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110338484
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, SHARP kickball tournament offers competition, promotes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

