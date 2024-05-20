Cpl. Ryan Freundschuh LZR Cobra Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Freundschuh, a native of Minnesota and a small unmanned aircraft systems operator with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conducts an interview during the Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra exercise as a part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 23, 2024. LZR Cobra is a bilateral command post exercise between U.S. Marines with 3rd MLR and Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment and 4th Marine Brigade aimed at enhancing interoperability, refining tactics, techniques, and procedures, and supporting combined and joint force maritime domain awareness. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)