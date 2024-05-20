Soldiers assigned to 441st Engineer Company from Millington, Tenn., conduct training at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, April 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925175
|VIRIN:
|240406-A-EF588-1616
|Filename:
|DOD_110337804
|Length:
|00:18:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers conduct training at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, by SFC George Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Explosives training
LEAVE A COMMENT