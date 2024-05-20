Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute the Troops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class George Gutierrez 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Grand Ole Opry Salutes the Troops, in Nashville, Tenn., May 21, 2024. The event also honored Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, commanding general for the U.S. Army Reserve and the 313th US Army Band performed with Warrant Officer and country music artist Craig Morgan Greer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925174
    VIRIN: 240521-A-EF588-2317
    Filename: DOD_110337790
    Length: 00:26:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute the Troops, by SFC George Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT