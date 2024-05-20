Salute the Troops

The Grand Ole Opry Salutes the Troops, in Nashville, Tenn., May 21, 2024. The event also honored Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, commanding general for the U.S. Army Reserve and the 313th US Army Band performed with Warrant Officer and country music artist Craig Morgan Greer.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925174
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-EF588-2317
|Filename:
|DOD_110337790
|Length:
|00:26:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
