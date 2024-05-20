Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Troops take on Mini Formoza Challenge

    CIECHANOW, POLAND

    05.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    NATO troops from Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, take part in a Mini Formoza Challenge in Ciechanow, May 26, 2024. The Mini Formoza Challenge consisted of a 1000-meter sprint, a tactical boat shuttle, 25 25-meter low crawl, a simulated grenade throw, a labyrinth run, and culminating in a paintball accuracy shoot. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925150
    VIRIN: 240526-Z-JU958-1002
    Filename: DOD_110337354
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: CIECHANOW, PL

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

