U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance at U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England May 24, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. U.S. service members in Europe continue to promote global peace alongside Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 04:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925145
|VIRIN:
|240524-F-XB433-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110337232
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, BTF 24-3 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT