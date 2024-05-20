BTF 24-3 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance at U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England May 24, 2024. Maintaining a capable U.S. presence in Europe strengthens U.S. national security by encouraging peace, unity, and cohesion between Europe's individual nations. U.S. service members in Europe continue to promote global peace alongside Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)