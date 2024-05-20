69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off B-Roll

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off for a mission over the Baltic Sea in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 24, 2024. The deployment of strategic bombers to Europe exemplifies the United States’ steadfast support for NATO Allies and fortifies regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 04:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925144
|VIRIN:
|240524-F-VB725-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110337215
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
