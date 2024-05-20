Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off B-Roll

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off for a mission over the Baltic Sea in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 24, 2024. The deployment of strategic bombers to Europe exemplifies the United States’ steadfast support for NATO Allies and fortifies regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925144
    VIRIN: 240524-F-VB725-2001
    Filename: DOD_110337215
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off B-Roll, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    Minot Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Allies and Partners
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Interoperability and Readiness

