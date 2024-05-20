69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off for a mission over the Baltic Sea in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 24, 2024. The deployment of strategic bombers to Europe exemplifies the United States’ steadfast support for NATO Allies and fortifies regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)