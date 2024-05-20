BTF 24-3 Takeoffs

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off from Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England May 24, 2024. No nation can confront today’s challenges alone. The U.S. employs its military resources judiciously in dynamic operational activities to address evolving strategic security challenges and preserve the Alliance’s mutual commitment, support, and trust. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925143
|VIRIN:
|240524-F-XB433-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_110337209
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
