Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron land at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England May 24, 2024. U.S. forces’ ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and partners rests upon the fact that they are located in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925142
|VIRIN:
|240524-F-XB433-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_110337207
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFIELD, ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, BTF 24-3 Landing, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
