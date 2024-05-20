BTF 24-3 Landing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron land at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England May 24, 2024. U.S. forces’ ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and partners rests upon the fact that they are located in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)