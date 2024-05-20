Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 24-3 Landing

    RAF FAIRFIELD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron land at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England May 24, 2024. U.S. forces’ ability to quickly respond and assure Allies and partners rests upon the fact that they are located in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925142
    VIRIN: 240524-F-XB433-7003
    Filename: DOD_110337207
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: RAF FAIRFIELD, ENG, GB

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF 24-3 Landing, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    England
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Royal Air Force base Fairford
    BTF 24-3

