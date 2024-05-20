Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympian Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Southwest

    240525-N-AV223-2001 LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2024) Adeline Gray, Olympic wrestler, and family take a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship takes part in Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Kelley)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

