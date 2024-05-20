Olympian Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

240525-N-AV223-2001 LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2024) Adeline Gray, Olympic wrestler, and family take a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship takes part in Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 12:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925141
|VIRIN:
|240525-N-AV223-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110337104
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
