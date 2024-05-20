The public tours the expo area at the Battleship Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 26, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925139
|VIRIN:
|240526-N-YN807-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110336896
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LA Fleet Week 2024: Fleet Week Expo, by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT