    Epinal Memorial Day Ceremony

    EPINAL, 88, FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 of the nearly 70,000 American service members laid to rest in American Battle Monuments Commission locations in Europe. Seventh Army liberated Epinal on Sept. 23, 1944, and Seventh Army established Epinal American Cemetery in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 18:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925135
    VIRIN: 240526-A-EF519-9805
    Filename: DOD_110336620
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: EPINAL, 88, FR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Epinal Memorial Day Ceremony, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Epinal American Cemetery
    StrongerTogether
    MemDay24EUR
    ABMCMemorialDay

