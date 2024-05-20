Epinal Memorial Day Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 of the nearly 70,000 American service members laid to rest in American Battle Monuments Commission locations in Europe. Seventh Army liberated Epinal on Sept. 23, 1944, and Seventh Army established Epinal American Cemetery in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)