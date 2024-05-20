Epinal American Cemetery is the final resting place of 5,255 of the nearly 70,000 American service members laid to rest in American Battle Monuments Commission locations in Europe. Seventh Army liberated Epinal on Sept. 23, 1944, and Seventh Army established Epinal American Cemetery in October 1944 as one of two permanent American cemeteries in the south of France. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925135
|VIRIN:
|240526-A-EF519-9805
|Filename:
|DOD_110336620
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|EPINAL, 88, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Epinal Memorial Day Ceremony, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT