Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Parachute Team makes parachute jump with American flag for the 108th Indy 500

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPEEDWAY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump with the American flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 108th Indy 500 pre-race activities in Speedway, Indiana on 26 May, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Osorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925134
    VIRIN: 240526-A-id671-5449
    Filename: DOD_110336574
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: SPEEDWAY, IN, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team makes parachute jump with American flag for the 108th Indy 500, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indianapolis
    Golden Knights
    Army
    Indy 500
    Memorial Day weekend
    brickyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT