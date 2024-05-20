Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump with the American flag at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 108th Indy 500 pre-race activities in Speedway, Indiana on 26 May, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Osorio)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925134
|VIRIN:
|240526-A-id671-5449
|Filename:
|DOD_110336574
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team makes parachute jump with American flag for the 108th Indy 500, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
