    New York Army National Guard, Joint Task Force Empire Shield ABD249 Shout Out

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES) headquartered on US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, in Brooklyn, NY, wish the US Army a Happy 249th Happy Birthday. JTF-ES is a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, which is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 13:47
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard, Joint Task Force Empire Shield ABD249 Shout Out, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    Army National Guard
    New York Army National Guard
    Special Events
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    ABD249

