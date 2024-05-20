U.S. and French civilians and military participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. During this ceremony, individuals placed wreaths dedicated to specific organizations before the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy, which will take place on June 6. (U.S. Video by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)
|05.25.2024
|05.26.2024 13:20
|B-Roll
|925130
|240525-A-KL045-5703
|DOD_110336395
|00:03:11
|BAYEUX, FR
|0
|0
This work, Normandy Beach Memorial Service, by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
