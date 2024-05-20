Normandy Beach Memorial Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and French civilians and military participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. During this ceremony, individuals placed wreaths dedicated to specific organizations before the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy, which will take place on June 6. (U.S. Video by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)