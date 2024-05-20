Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Normandy Beach Memorial Service

    BAYEUX, FRANCE

    05.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. and French civilians and military participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. During this ceremony, individuals placed wreaths dedicated to specific organizations before the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy, which will take place on June 6. (U.S. Video by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925130
    VIRIN: 240525-A-KL045-5703
    Filename: DOD_110336395
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: BAYEUX, FR

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

