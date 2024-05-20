Memorial Day Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and France Military and civilians participate in the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. During the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, the U.S. honors the courage and dedication of those who perished in defense of our country, their legacy enduring in our hearts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)