    Memorial Day Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery Broll

    NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. and France Military and civilians participate in the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. During the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, the U.S. honors the courage and dedication of those who perished in defense of our country, their legacy enduring in our hearts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925129
    VIRIN: 240526-A-LB938-5588
    Filename: DOD_110336383
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery Broll, by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StongerTogether
    USAEUR-AF

