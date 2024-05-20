U.S. and France Military and civilians participate in the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, Bayeux, France, May 26, 2024. During the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, the U.S. honors the courage and dedication of those who perished in defense of our country, their legacy enduring in our hearts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925129
|VIRIN:
|240526-A-LB938-5588
|Filename:
|DOD_110336383
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Memorial Day Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery Broll, by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS
