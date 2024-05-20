Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment Conduct Zone Reconnaissance during the exercise Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra.

    SANTA ANA, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shayla Kuhn 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade conduct littoral zone reconnaissance with a U.S. Marine Corps Stalker VXE30 unmanned aerial system during the Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra exercise for Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum on Naval Base Camillo Osias, Philippines, May 20-23, 2024. LZR Cobra is a bilateral command post exercise between U.S. Marines with 3rd MLR and Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment and 4th Marine Brigade aimed at enhancing interoperability, refining tactics, techniques, and procedures, and supporting combined and joint force maritime domain awareness. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 03:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925115
    VIRIN: 240520-M-MQ870-1736
    Filename: DOD_110336029
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SANTA ANA, PH

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment Conduct Zone Reconnaissance during the exercise Littoral Zone Reconnaissance Cobra., by LCpl Shayla Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACDC, 3rd MLR, PMC, Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum, 3rd LCT, static display

