Balikatan 24: 3d MLR

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and service members from across the Armed Forces of the Philippines, participated in Balikatan 24 throughout the Philippines, April 22 to May 10, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. This video features narrations by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Roger Kerstetter, an intelligence officer with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Chill Traphop Island (Trap Rise) performed by SummerNights/stock.adobe.com.