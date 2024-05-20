240522-N-TL932-2001 LOS ANGELES (May 22, 2024) Sailors stationed aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) speak with FOX News 11 during Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Sapien)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 19:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925109
|VIRIN:
|240522-N-TL932-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110335829
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson Sailors Speak with FOX News, by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
