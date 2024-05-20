Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2024: U.S. Marines and Sailors re-enlist at the 9/11 Memorial

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Fleet Week New York (FWNY) and U.S. Navy Sailors re-enlist at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City during FWNY 2024, May 24, 2024. FWNY, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925106
    VIRIN: 240524-M-QJ964-2001
    Filename: DOD_110335796
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US

    FWNY24
    FWNY2024

