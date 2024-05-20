U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Barracks Washington participate in a tug-of-war competition with U.S. Navy Sailors during Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2024, May 23, 2024. FWNY, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925104
|VIRIN:
|240523-M-QJ964-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110335754
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2024: U.S. Marines participate in Tug-of-War Competition, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
