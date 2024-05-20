Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York: Quantico Band Performs in Times Square (Broll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines from the Corps Quantico Marine Band play for an audience in Times Square during Fleet Week New York 2024 in Manhattan, New York on May 24, 2024. Fleet Week New York, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925103
    VIRIN: 240524-M-UY446-1002
    Filename: DOD_110335740
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York: Quantico Band Performs in Times Square (Broll), by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FWNY24
    FWNY 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT