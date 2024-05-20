Fleet Week New York: Quantico Band Performs in Times Square (Broll)

U.S. Marines from the Corps Quantico Marine Band play for an audience in Times Square during Fleet Week New York 2024 in Manhattan, New York on May 24, 2024. Fleet Week New York, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925103
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-UY446-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110335740
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NY, US
