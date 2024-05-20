Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers the 2024 Commencement Address at the U.S. Military Academy

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Video by Charles Sweatman 

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Delivers the 2024 Commencement Address at the U.S. Military Academy held on May 25th, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 16:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 925098
    Filename: DOD_110335565
    Length: 02:21:27
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers the 2024 Commencement Address at the U.S. Military Academy, by Charles Sweatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    WHCA
    West Point The U.S. Military Academy

